Jennifer Lopez shows off her engagement to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have re-engaged in 2021 after rekindling their romance.

Nearly two decades after the stars called off their previous engagement, 52-year-old Lopez announced the news late Friday in a short video on her “On the JLo” fan newsletter.

Lopez and Affleck, 49, were linked back in 2002 before separating in 2004. The pair split last year before reuniting.

