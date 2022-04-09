Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shows off her engagement to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have re-engaged in 2021 after rekindling their romance.

Nearly two decades after the stars called off their previous engagement, 52-year-old Lopez announced the news late Friday in a short video on her “On the JLo” fan newsletter.

Lopez and Affleck, 49, were linked back in 2002 before separating in 2004. The pair split last year before reuniting.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on December 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The pair are engaged again after rekindling their romance last year. RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

“So I have a very exciting and special story to share,” actress and singer In a short clip posted on his social media pages, the caption said,,”major…


Read Full News