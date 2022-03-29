Jennifer Love Hewitt is returning after maternity leave at 9-1-1 – E! Online

Maddie is ready to be reunited with Chimney and her baby! or ok, loves jennifer hewitt is at least.

Hewitt had to exit Fox 9-1-1, after three years on the show, to take maternity leave back in October—which led to the sudden exit of her character, Maddie Buckley. But in a recent interview, the 43-year-old actress revealed that she is back and ready to give fans the answer they were looking for.

“The way Maddie left was very extreme—and the way I left was very extreme because I was so pregnant,” Hewitt explained. Entertainment Weekly, “I think the audience has a lot of questions. And I feel good about the fact that all of them will be answered.” [March 28],

Earlier in season five, Maddie Buckley (Hewitt) abandoned her newborn daughter in 118 Fires…