Jennifer Wilson, actress best remembered as one of the stars of the 1970s haulage-firm saga The Brothers – Obituary

After Shakespeare’s tour of India with Marius Göring, playing Portia in The Merchant of Venice and Rosalind in As You Like It, Jennifer Wilson appeared in over 100 television plays and series, including A Man of Our Times. Rediffusion) as Mistress Muriel. 1968) and for two years played Alfred Marx’s daughter in a West End production of Spring and Port Wine (Mermaid, 1965).

For 11 months in 2000 she appeared as Mrs Boyle in Agatha Christie’s long-running drama The Mousetrap (Saint Martin).

On television, she played Date Sergeant Helen Webb in the first series on ITV’s Special Branch before being cast in The Brothers in 1969. Her last acting roles in the early eighties were as Mrs Bradbury in an episode of Coronation Street in 2014 and as Nancy Milne in three episodes of …