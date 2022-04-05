Jennifer Wilson dies at 89

Actress Jennifer Wilson, who starred in shows including Coronation Street and Doctors, has died at the age of 89.

The artist also had roles in the hit ’70s show The Brothers and Special Branch.

5 British actress Jennifer Wilson has died at the age of 89 credit: BBC

5 But she was best known for her work on the ’70s BBC show The Brothers

A family friend confirmed she died earlier this week at her home in France, but her cause of death is not known.

Wilson became a household name after her roles as Mrs Bradbury in Corey and Lily Compton in Casualty.

She last appeared on TV screens in 2015 in an episode of Doctors.

The actress also starred alongside Andrew Sachs as Maureen Wickerstaff in Doctors: Mr. Punch nearly a decade ago.

Wilson’s 50-year career began shortly after leaving Rada.

She…