Jennifer Winget owns hotness, drops jaw-dropping picture!

Indian beauty Jennifer Winget is serving hotness in her recent photo shoot. Beyhadh 2 actress is flaunting her perfect figure and unquestionably, the actress is burning our screen with her sexy pictures.

Being sexy is not new for Jennifer as she owns hotness. Glamorous diva has always possessed a good figure and never failed to flaunt her body. In the recent past, Winget made her 10.3 M plus followers to skip their heart beat on her picture where she decked herself in bodycon dress. Jennifer looked stunning and fans trended for the diva online. Wavy hair, sensual gaze, nude make-up completed Jennifer’s look. Actress looked jaw-dropping gorgeous.

Well, this isn’t stopping here because Jennifer has now decided to burn our timeline more. The pictures from Jennifer Winget’s latest photo shoot is drool worthy yet again. Once again stunning diva is oozing hotness in white monokini and cover up. The white belt is fetching the attention! Jennifer is looking drop dead gorgeous in the picture.

Because we dream in colours borrowed from the sun, the sky and the sea!– Jennifer caption her post.Check out the posts below!

“This heat makes me realise, I need to get my act together! Wouldn’t take too well to hell at all!”. Jennifer shared another hot picture on her instagram and well captioned her post!

Every time Winget share her pictures, fans trend for Jennifer online. On work front, actress was last seen in Beyhadh 2 playing the character of Maya Jai Singh. The show was wrapped abruptly duo to covid-19 crisis. As per the latest news, Jennifer shared on her instagram that soon she will return back on the screen with the second season of COD M. Sexy diva will play the character of Major Monica Mehra in the series. Code M season 2

Major Monica Mehra is back and her priorities haven’t changed!!

It’s always going to be “country above family” for her, kyunki ek soldier ke liye desh hi sab kuch hota hai aur woh kisike liye nahi jhukta hai.

Get ready to meet Major Monica Mehra in #CODE Season 2 on @altbalaji and @zee5premium

This #ArmyDay, we salute the brave souls who fought for our country.

#CODE Season 2 Filming Begins soon- Winget writes!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKDj8WfBIFf/

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.