ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Winget owns hotness, drops jaw-dropping picture!

Avatar
By
Posted on
Jennifer Winget owns hotness, drops jaw-dropping picture!

Indian beauty Jennifer Winget is serving hotness in her recent photo shoot. Beyhadh 2 actress is flaunting her perfect figure and unquestionably, the actress is burning our screen with her sexy pictures.

Being sexy is not new for Jennifer as she owns hotness. Glamorous diva has always possessed a good figure and never failed to flaunt her body. In the recent past, Winget made her 10.3 M plus followers to skip their heart beat on her picture where she decked herself in bodycon dress. Jennifer looked stunning and fans trended for the diva online. Wavy hair, sensual gaze, nude make-up completed Jennifer’s look. Actress looked jaw-dropping gorgeous.

Well, this isn’t stopping here because Jennifer has now decided to burn our timeline more. The pictures from Jennifer Winget’s latest photo shoot is drool worthy yet again. Once again stunning diva is oozing hotness in white monokini and cover up. The white belt is fetching the attention! Jennifer is looking drop dead gorgeous in the picture.

Because we dream in colours borrowed from the sun, the sky and the sea!Jennifer caption her post.Check out the posts below!

“This heat makes me realise, I need to get my act together! Wouldn’t take too well to hell at all!”. Jennifer shared another hot picture on her instagram and well captioned her post!

Every time Winget share her pictures, fans trend for Jennifer online. On work front, actress was last seen in Beyhadh 2 playing the character of Maya Jai Singh. The show was wrapped abruptly duo to covid-19 crisis. As per the latest news, Jennifer shared on her instagram that soon she will return back on the screen with the second season of COD M. Sexy diva will play the character of Major Monica Mehra in the series. Code M season 2

Major Monica Mehra is back and her priorities haven’t changed!!
It’s always going to be “country above family” for her, kyunki ek soldier ke liye desh hi sab kuch hota hai aur woh kisike liye nahi jhukta hai.
Get ready to meet Major Monica Mehra in #CODE Season 2 on @altbalaji and @zee5premium
This #ArmyDay, we salute the brave souls who fought for our country.

#CODE Season 2 Filming Begins soon- Winget writes!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKDj8WfBIFf/

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
727
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
722
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
721
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
720
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
712
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
700
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
668
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
611
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
583
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
579
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top