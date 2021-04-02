Jensen Ackles as Batman? Watch the latest DC animated movie soon – FilmyOne.com

DC’s animated films and television series have long delivered quality content. We all have fond memories of it Batman: The Animated Series, of course. But there is a ton of great animated food in the world for DC fans to enjoy. Sure, some of those entries are. To divide is a good word for them. Most of the time, the voice casts make us quite excited.

The next DC animated movie is, of course, a Batman movie. Seriously, most of these animated movies are Batman starring as a Superman and the occasional team movie thrown in for taste. So it’s no big surprise that the next DC animated movie is all about the Caped Crusader.

The long Halloween

The next DC animated movie is Batman: The Long HalloweenBased on the classic Batman series, which ran from 1996 to 1997, we follow the Dark Knight as he chases a criminal who only murders on the holiday of each month. Written by Jeph Loeb and art by Tim Sale, The long Halloween is one of those iconic storylines that inspire many Batman projects.

It mainly served as an inspiration to Christopher Nolan when he created the 2008s The dark knightYou may have heard of it. Most of all, it helped Nolan figure out how he wanted to tackle Harvey Dent’s transformation into Two-Face, which was horribly nailed by Aaron Eckhart. In fact this is one excellent storyline to make an animation film.

Would we like to see it live? Sure, but we need the baby steps in the world, you know? We get it. It will be delicious. Let’s take a look at the cast.

I’ve been on this news for a while now. So excited and honored to be a part of the ‘Batman’ legacy. https://t.co/FgbK3q7OvE – Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) March 31, 2021

The voice cast

Sometimes, in DC animated movies, actors you always wanted to see in these roles take a chance to voice them. Like Matt Bomer voicing Superman! That was amazing. Batman: The Long Halloween has Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) as Bruce Wayne / Batman. Fans have been dying to see him in that role for years. There was even a campaign for him to play the character in the Arrowverse.

Obviously, that has not happened. It’s a throwback to the franchise for Ackles, who voiced Jason Todd / Red Hood in another DC animated movie. Batman: The Long Halloween also marks one of the last roles of the late Naya Rivera, voicing the character of Selina Kyle / Catwoman in the film. Luckily, or as lucky as you can be with this tragedy, Rivera completed her rules before her death in July 2020.

Also in the cast for the series are Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent / Two-Face, Billy Burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy Baker as Joker, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy, and Alastair Duncan as Alfred.

Divided

One more thing you should know The long Halloween, it will be divided into several parts. So when The long Halloween will be released later this spring or summer, it will only be part one of the movie. We don’t know exactly when we will see the second part, but there is only a point on that front. However, it makes sense to split it up as we don’t want details to be skimped on this iconic storyline.

Beyond that, this is all we know about the project at this point. But if you’re curious, we highly recommend buying or downloading a trade copy Batman: The Long Halloween because it’s an excellent story, a must for any Batman fan just starting out in the comics.