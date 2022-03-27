Jeremiah Nanai, future, Todd Payten, North Queensland Cowboys, contract

Cowboys coach Todd Payten was not convinced when asked whether he had confidence in re-signing boom rookie Jeremiah Nanai, whose price skyrocketed after a hat-trick against Brisbane.

The 19-year-old off-contract was arguably the best forward on the field in the Queensland derby and Payten admitted that his young Charger had a great game against the Broncos.

“Yeah, he has some potential,” Payten said after the match.

“And he’s still learning. He’s only 19 for about two or three weeks.

“I’m really excited about what he can offer our club and what makes us a better team when he is…