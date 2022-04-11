Jeremy Clarkson on aging and death: ‘I’m afraid to walk out of my welcome’

Jeremy Clarkson has opened up about aging (Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed his thoughts on aging and dying, admitting he fears being ‘out of his welcome’.

Well, that’s nice and cheery, Jeremy!

The former Top Gear presenter, 62, got philosophical in the lead-up to his 63rd birthday and revealed it was the same age his father died.

Revealing that he fears his own death, the television personality and Farmer discussed the fact that he had seen many people die.

Meanwhile, he wrote that he imagines that he will ‘shout and beg doctors for treatment’.

Clarkson's farm presenter and father of three, who was writing in his Times column