Jeremy Clarkson says he thinks about dying ‘a lot’

Jeremy Clarkson has said he thinks about death ‘a lot’ as he turns 62 today.

Clarkson’s Farm star opens up about how she feels about aging in her column in the timesWhere he has admitted that ‘age is cruel’ and believes that ‘the party is almost over’.

Clarkson wrote: “I’ll be 62 tomorrow, which means death can’t be that far away. But instead of hiding in a cupboard, hoping he won’t find me there, I’m writing this, and when I’m finished I’ll go to the pub when I’m done. I think a lot about dying, and it bothers me. But not as much as it should be.”

He then shares his thoughts on the aging process, while denying any possibility of joining a gym to try to keep her young.

credit: Alamy