Jeremy Roach helped survived Texas Tech’s best punch

On Thursday night, it certainly looked like Mike Krzyzewski’s swan song with Duke was coming to an end. Behind their physical, serious defense, Texas Tech had repeatedly knocked the Blue Devils (in favor of one point in the competition) to the mat. More importantly, he showed no signs of giving up.

this was it. An impressive 42-year run in men’s college basketball, ending in Sweet 16. Not in the way one imagined Coach K to leave the game. oh well Happy endings are rare, and you shouldn’t expect them.

But the Duke was not finished. far from it. Krzyzewski expected his final run to continue. All thanks to sophomore guard Jeremy Roach.

As the Duke responded in this back-and-forth battle, Roach played a key role. Starting from the 10:07 mark of the second half, it looked like…