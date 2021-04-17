Jeremy Swayman becomes first Jeremy in NHL history to record a shutout

Hockey historical past was made on Friday, as Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage, AK grew to become the primary goaltender in Nationwide Hockey League historical past with the primary identify of Jeremy to file a shutout. Swayman made 25 saves because the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 3-0 at TD Backyard in Boston, MA.

There have solely been two different goaltenders with the primary identify of Jeremy in Nationwide Hockey League historical past. Jeremy Smith of Dearborn, MI performed 10 video games with the Colorado Avalanche in the course of the 2016-17 season, and Jeremy Duchesne of Silver Spring, MD performed one recreation for the Philadelphia Flyers within the 2009-10 season.

Swayman additionally turns into solely the second Alaskan-born goaltender in NHL historical past to file a shutout. The primary was Pheonix Copley of North Pole, AK, who made 35 saves in a 4-0 Washington Capitals win over the Ottawa Senators on December 22, 2018.

In Friday’s win for the Bruins over the Islanders, Swayman made 10 saves within the first interval, six saves within the second interval, and 9 saves within the third interval. Two Islanders led the group with 5 pictures on aim every. They had been Anthony Beauvillier of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, and Brock Nelson of Warroad, MN.

Offensively, the Bruins notched one aim in every interval. David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Miracle scored within the first interval. Taylor Corridor of Calgary, Alberta scored within the second interval, and Curtis Lazar of Salmon Arm, British Columbia scored within the third interval. Corridor and Lazar had been each traded to the Bruins from the Buffalo Sabres on the NHL commerce deadline on Monday.

With the win, Swayman now has a file of 4 wins and one loss, with one shutout, a goals-against common of 1.78 and a save share of .938. He’s anticipated to be the Bruins’ major backup goaltender to Tuukka Rask down the stretch with Jaroslav Halak sidelined as a result of he’s in coronavirus protocol.