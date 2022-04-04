Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 talk show forced off air after ITN power failure

Jeremy Wines’ Channel 5 TV program has been called off following a power outage at ITN Productions. The daily talk show, in which guests discuss the latest headlines with journalist and broadcaster Jeremy and TV presenter Storm Huntley, was replaced on Monday morning with the reruns of Million Pound Home and The Yorkshire Vet after power cuts.

The power and back-up generator reportedly failed on Monday, 4 April and ITN Productions employees reportedly received an email at 8.30 a.m. stating that a “critical There was a power outage”.

An update at 9 a.m. said they “won’t be able to access certain things” if they are working from home. Employees camped in the foyer of the building as they waited for the issue to happen…