Jeremy Wines’ Channel 5 show forcibly shut down after power failure

Jeremy Wines’ show was forcibly closed on Monday morning (Picture: Channel 5)

Jeremy Wine’s Channel 5 chat show was aired Monday morning after a ‘significant’ power outage at ITN Productions.

The daily schedule was replaced with a re-run of Million Pounds Home and the reality series Police Interceptor after power and back-up generators reportedly crashed.

ITN studio staff received an email at 8.30 a.m. saying a technical fault had occurred in the building at Gray Inn Road in central London.

The presenter addressed the delay on Twitter and uploaded a photo of several staff members working elsewhere.

‘Power Cut @ITNProductions So we are all welcome. Here’s hoping @jeremywineon5 is with you at 0915,’ he wrote.

However, there were …