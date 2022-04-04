Jeremy Wine’s show goes off air as there is a massive power outage in the studio

Channel 5 aired police documentary series Car Crime UK: Million Pound Home’s rerun after the cancellation of Jeremy Wines caught on camera and due to electrical problems at ITN studios

Viewers of Jeremy Wines were disappointed as the show went off air at the last minute this morning.

The presenter took to social media to tell fans that a major power outage meant the event would be delayed from its usual slot on Monday.

But ITN Studios still isn’t back and running after a morning of chaos — and the show will now return on Tuesday.

He tweeted an optimistic update before the Channel 5 show started but there was no way for the program today.