Jermain Defoe confirms retirement from football

Former England striker Jermaine Defoe has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39.

Defoe scored 20 goals in 57 appearances for his country and traveled to the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

His career ended with a second spell at Sunderland, his final appearance in Sky Bet League One as a substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Lincoln.

“After 22 years in the sport, I have decided to retire from professional football,” he posted on Instagram. “It’s been a really difficult decision, and one I’ve discussed with my family and those closest to me.”

