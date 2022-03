Jermaine Defoe has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39.

The former West Ham and Tottenham striker was playing for Defoe Sunderland, after returning to the club, where he spent two and a half seasons in January between 2015 and 2017. There his contract was to last until the end of the season.

Before rejoining Sunderland, Defoe was at Rangers where he scored 32 goals in 74 appearances, helping them win the Scottish Premiership title the previous season.