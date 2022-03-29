Jerome back in claim: “I didn’t want to watch old episodes with Benoit Michel” assures François-David Cardonel

Season 12 of “Claim” begins tonight on TF1, featuring the return of Jerome, the heroine’s ex-husband. François-David Cardonel (“Koh Lanta”), who replaces Benot Michel, tells us all about the “new” Jerome and what awaits us in these episodes.

AlloCiné: You join Clem in Season 12 in the role of Jerome, previously held by actor Benot Michel. What did you like about TF1’s offer? Do you hesitate to take on a character that has already been played by another?

Francois-David Cardonel : In fact, I was immediately told that this was a character that already existed, which was interpreted by another actor before. And I enjoyed the challenge. I said to myself “Well, there’s a little pebble in the shoe, we have to be convincing, and in any case do the same thing as any other actor. And don’t let the fans down”.

And then it was quite comfortable to be in a series…