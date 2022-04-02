Jerrod Carmichael comes out as gay in new HBO comedy special

Stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael comes out as gay in his new HBO special.

Carmichael, 34, revealed onstage in “Rothaniel,” which premiered on Friday night, after sharing that he once caught his father cheating on him.

“After that was out in the open, I was left alone feeling a liar, because I had a secret. One that I kept from my father, my mother, my family, my friends, and you. Professionally, personally And the secret is that I’m gay,” he declared, per variety,

At first, the former “Carmichael Show” star is met with a lengthy silence, but then the audience eventually begins to clap in support of her transparency.

“I am accepting the love. I really appreciate the love,” he replied to applause. “My ego wants to rebel against it…