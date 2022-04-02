Jerrod Carmichael comes out as gay on HBO special ‘Rothaniel’

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael — who is hosting “Saturday Night Live” on April 2 — has officially appeared in his new HBO special, which premieres Friday night.

“Rothaniel,” which was taped at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City in February, weaves tales of Carmichael’s family history with his own coming out process. Sometimes reflective, spirited and sometimes heartbroken, Carmichael talks about the weight of keeping this secret throughout his life and career, and how coming out has made his relationships with friends and family better and better. For the worse both have changed.

After telling a story about his father realizing his mother cheated on him for years, Carmichael takes a beat and stares at his audience. “After that was out in the open, I…