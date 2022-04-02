Jerrod Carmichael comes out as gay

,WGHP) – Popular comedian Jerrod Carmichael walks out of the closet during his new stand-up special.

(Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Jerrod Carmichael, best known for creating his comedy specials “Love at the Store” and “8” as well as the semi-autobiographical sitcom “The Carmichael Show,” released a latest HBO special on Friday, April 1.

The new special — called “Rothaniel,” which is also Carmichael’s maiden name — details the comedian’s upbringing, weaving it in with his own personal coming-of-age story.

Carmichael can be heard saying, “I’m trying to be very honest, because my whole life was shrouded in secrets, and I felt that the only route I haven’t tried was the truth.” in a teaser HBO released…