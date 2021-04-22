LATEST

Jerry from Queens, a.k.a. Jerry Seinfeld, buries the hatchet with WFAN host Steve Somers

Avatar
By
Posted on
Jerry from Queens, a.k.a. Jerry Seinfeld, buries the hatchet with WFAN host Steve Somers

WFAN host Steve Somers’ quick, regional nightmare is over. “Jerry from Queens” has referred to as in as soon as extra.

Somers is the elder statesmen of WFAN hosts, having been with the New York radio station since its inception in 1987. Often known as The Schmoozer, he’s spoken with numerous Mets followers over time however maybe none extra well-known than “Jerry from Queens,” a.ok.a. Jerry Seinfeld. Seinfeld, who grew up in Massapequa, was a longtime caller into this system and struck up a friendship with Somers over time.

That seemingly ended a number of years in the past when Somers had apparently requested Seinfeld for Larry David’s contact info, which was reportedly an overstep in Jerry’s eyes. Not less than, that was the model Somers has been presenting.

When reached about it in March, Seinfeld demurred, saying that there was no dangerous blood between them,

Seinfeld mentioned by a spokesman. “I desire to name in throughout Mets baseball season. My fundamental sports activities curiosity,” Seinfeld instructed Newsday by a spokesperson. “Our friendship is for all times. What a knucklehead. Look ahead to ‘Jerry from Queens’ coming very quickly to a schmooze close to you…!”

That schmooze lastly occurred on Monday when Jerry from Queens referred to as into this system and the 2 made up or at the very least did no matter you do when there’s a miscommunication.

“So good to be again with you within the ‘schmooze’ room,” Seinfeld instructed Somers. “I’m sorry for any misunderstandings or confusion. I missed the feud. I wasn’t listening to the station for some time, and I missed the entire thing.”

Seinfeld did say that the Larry David electronic mail incident, which itself feels proper out of an episode of “Seinfeld” or “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” did occur, however he doesn’t keep in mind why he’d refused to present it over. He says he won’t have realized that David had already appeared on this system as effectively, so Somers was already linked with him.

“In any occasion, I apologize for a way that got here off,” Seinfeld mentioned.

The 2 then moved to debate what they often talk about, the Mets. Particularly, Seinfeld mentioned that when the Mets have been up on the market not too long ago, he by no means thought of getting concerned in a bunch to make a bid.

“I don’t want extra individuals yelling at me on 79th Avenue when the Mets are on a shedding streak.”

[Newsday]

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
42
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
40
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
38
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
37
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
36
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
35
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
34
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top