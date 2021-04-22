Jerry from Queens, a.k.a. Jerry Seinfeld, buries the hatchet with WFAN host Steve Somers

WFAN host Steve Somers’ quick, regional nightmare is over. “Jerry from Queens” has referred to as in as soon as extra.

Somers is the elder statesmen of WFAN hosts, having been with the New York radio station since its inception in 1987. Often known as The Schmoozer, he’s spoken with numerous Mets followers over time however maybe none extra well-known than “Jerry from Queens,” a.ok.a. Jerry Seinfeld. Seinfeld, who grew up in Massapequa, was a longtime caller into this system and struck up a friendship with Somers over time.

That seemingly ended a number of years in the past when Somers had apparently requested Seinfeld for Larry David’s contact info, which was reportedly an overstep in Jerry’s eyes. Not less than, that was the model Somers has been presenting.

When reached about it in March, Seinfeld demurred, saying that there was no dangerous blood between them,

Seinfeld mentioned by a spokesman. “I desire to name in throughout Mets baseball season. My fundamental sports activities curiosity,” Seinfeld instructed Newsday by a spokesperson. “Our friendship is for all times. What a knucklehead. Look ahead to ‘Jerry from Queens’ coming very quickly to a schmooze close to you…!”

That schmooze lastly occurred on Monday when Jerry from Queens referred to as into this system and the 2 made up or at the very least did no matter you do when there’s a miscommunication.

“So good to be again with you within the ‘schmooze’ room,” Seinfeld instructed Somers. “I’m sorry for any misunderstandings or confusion. I missed the feud. I wasn’t listening to the station for some time, and I missed the entire thing.”

Seinfeld did say that the Larry David electronic mail incident, which itself feels proper out of an episode of “Seinfeld” or “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” did occur, however he doesn’t keep in mind why he’d refused to present it over. He says he won’t have realized that David had already appeared on this system as effectively, so Somers was already linked with him.

“In any occasion, I apologize for a way that got here off,” Seinfeld mentioned.

The 2 then moved to debate what they often talk about, the Mets. Particularly, Seinfeld mentioned that when the Mets have been up on the market not too long ago, he by no means thought of getting concerned in a bunch to make a bid.

“I don’t want extra individuals yelling at me on 79th Avenue when the Mets are on a shedding streak.”

[Newsday]