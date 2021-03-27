Jerry Rice Found Love Again After Retirement

All-around good man Jerry Rice was much more vicious on the soccer area than his seems lend him. His spherical face, contagious laughter, and pleasant smile betray a person who as soon as struck worry within the hearts of NFL defenses.

For 16 years, Jerry Rice was a foul man.







Many say Rice is the best huge receiver of all time. Along with his receiving yards, touchdowns, Professional-bowl picks, school profession, and three Tremendous Bowl wins with the San Francisco 49ers, who’s to argue?

Megatron can’t stand as much as it; Odell Beckham Jr. is nowhere shut.

However what’s the GOAT been doing since he retired? Effectively, you understand… GOAT stuff.

Early Life + School Profession

Jerry Lee Rice was born on the spooky date October 13, 1962, in Starkville, Mississippi — the house of the Mississippi State “not-Georgia” Bulldogs.

Rice attended B.L. Moor Excessive College. The assistant principal seen Rice’s athletic prowess one afternoon whereas Rice was skipping class. Rice joined the soccer group the following season and performed nicely sufficient to earn a scholarship to Mississippi Valley State College.

MVSU was offensively forward of its time. Enable me to make clear: from the perspective of a soccer’s offensive scheme, MVSU was forward of its time.

With younger Rice receiving and Willie “The Satellite tv for pc” Toten tossing, The Delta Devils ran school soccer’s first unfold, over their opponents, and into the School Soccer Corridor of Fame.

In 1984, they (they largely being Rice and Toten, dubbed “The Satellite tv for pc Categorical”) averaged over 61 factors a recreation and repeatedly destroyed opposing defenses.

After turning into certainly one of school soccer’s biggest gamers, Rice was certain to prepare dinner within the professionals.

Jerry Rice’s NFL Profession

Jerry Rice was the Sixteenth-overall decide within the 1985 NFL draft. San Fran traded up with the Pats to snag him. Patriot followers have regretted that commerce ever since, however I believe they’ll be okay.

With Rice on their aspect, the 49ers have been formidable for a really, very very long time. Rice squeezed one of the best years out of Montana then swapped him for Steve Younger. The Corridor of Famer repeatedly torched the NFC and the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL participant put The Metropolis on his again for 14 seasons, incomes twelve Professional-Bowl appearances and three Tremendous Bowl rings (together with Tremendous Bowl XXIII) within the course of. The New York Giants stopped him from turning into a three-peat Tremendous Bowl Champion, however the biggest huge receiver of all time didn’t care! His rattling nickname is GOAT!

Randy Moss might disagree, however that’s for one more article.

Randy Moss and Jerry Rice have many issues in frequent, together with enjoying for the Oakland Raiders. Rice would end his profession within the new Millennium with the Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, and Denver Broncos.

Life within the Limelight

Effectively, there was that. Rapping didn’t pan out, so Jerry tried his sticky fingers at appearing, too. San Francisco to Los Angeles is barely a brief airplane experience away.

Jerry largely performs himself, and he largely does it nicely. However the place Rice actually shone was on the earth of video video games.

He did shine on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” early into his retirement, however extra on that later.

Video Recreation Jerry

Dude was a cheat code in “Yard Soccer,” although not as a lot because the almighty Pablo Sanchez.

I received many a Yard Bowl by throwing the ball Rice’s method and letting him run circles round safeties. However again to the article.

Who’s Jerry Rice’s Spouse?

Jerry Rice has been married twice. His first marriage was to Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell and lasted for a lot of his enjoying profession. They have been divorced in 2009.

In 2008, Rice started to this point esthetician (see: make-up saleswoman) Latisha Pelayo. The couple reportedly met at a gymnasium… and that’s about all most of the people is aware of about her.

Pelayo retains her personal life tight and for that, who can blame her? With “Web Sleuths” like me snooping round, it’s finest to guard your self. If the lady is in search of safety, she’s discovered dependable fingers in Jerry’s.

When Did They Get Married?

Rice had been with Pelayo for over 10 years. He knew it was time to pop the query. The one query for Jerry was how.

He selected the 2018 DeBartolo Household Basis All-Star Charity Gala in Tampa, FL, in entrance of a crowded viewers. It was a sensible transfer by “Flash 80” – what sort of a monster would deny the GOAT his proposal on stage at a non-profit fundraiser?

Landing, Rice.

The couple wed at Calistoga Ranch in Napa Valley, California, and, for some purpose, let PEOPLE Journal cowl the occasion. I can’t determine that one out.

Jerry Rice’s Youngsters

Pelayo and Rice are nonetheless married, however don’t have youngsters collectively. Rice’s succesful fingers are full with the three from his first marriage… and the one from an affair.

His firstborn was Jacqui Bonet in 1987. Jacqueline Bonet Rice has labored as an actress, singer, and even began her personal on-line enterprise. Get it, lady.

In 1991, Rice welcomed Jerry Rice Jr. to the world. Jerry Jr. had a respectable skilled soccer profession and will by no means be accused of getting by on his father’s identify. He’s a profitable actual property agent in San Francisco, protecting the Rice household in The Bay.

Jada Symone was born in 1996. She reportedly caught COVID-19 in the course of the pandemic and lived to inform the story.

Brenden Rice was born in 2002 as the results of an extra-marital affair. As a freshman huge receiver for the College of Colorado, Rice had some stable stats in 2020. We might but see one other Rice within the NFL.

The place Are Jerry and Latisha Rice Now?

Jerry and his household reside within the San Francisco Bay Space. Their actions are repeatedly reported on social media and TMZ.

When he’s not mentoring Antonio Brown (pre-break down), calling the sport for Fox Sports activities, or celebrating “Jerry Rice Day” in Mississippi, Jerry Rice might be dancing.

Dancing With The Stars

As an expert soccer participant, Rice danced in finish zones. Now that he’s within the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame, he solely dances for personal weddings or public tv.

In season two of ABC’s smash hit “Dancing with the Stars”, Rice proved a greater Goat than Fox. Jerry Rice and accomplice Anna Trebunskaya positioned second within the competitors which, all jokes apart, is fairly rattling spectacular.

Minor technical errors value Rice a degree on his Foxtrot within the finals, and the pair fell second finest to second-best Lachey Drew and his accomplice Cheryl Burke.

Jerry Rice, a person who loves soccer, discovered love time and again all through his life. Jerry is a philanthropist and has a grantmaking basis within the Bay Space, Jerry’s adopted neighborhood.

He’s come a good distance from Mississippi, however then once more, they do name him Jerry “World” Rice: the best huge receiver in NFL historical past.