Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor on doing a dance film: ‘Usually uss genre ki films kaafi kharab hoti…’

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is once again on a promotion spree for his upcoming release, Jersey. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role, and is a Hindi remake of the Nani-starrer blockbuster of the same name.

Jersey was earlier supposed to release in December last year, and got pushed back due to the Omicron wave of Covid-19. Speaking about promoting the same film twice with Bollywood Hungama, Shahid said that art sometimes has a strange way of mirroring life, “I put up a story asking everybody how to promote the same film a second time because we thought we had done everything. But then Jersey is a film about second chances, so sometimes the things you do in movies, also happens in real life. It’s very strange.”

