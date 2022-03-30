Jersey Mike Donated to Special Olympics

Clarksburg, W.Va. — Jersey Mike, including the location in Harrison County, celebrated its annual day Wednesday by donating 100 percent of its daily profits to the Special Olympics.

Jersey Mike’s held its second annual Day of Giving in Clarksburg, and everyone across the country joined Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants by giving Wednesday’s earnings to the Special Olympics. According to Jersey Mike’s website, the company expects to raise more than $10 million dollars on the day of giving to all of its stores.

The Clarksburg location is donating exclusively to the West Virginia Special Olympics. West Virginia Special Olympics athletes will receive donations that will later help support them on their journey to the National Special Olympic Games…