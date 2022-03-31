Jersey Mike will donate 100% of sales to Special Olympics

Proceeds from each sale on Wednesday will also support sending local state events to the Games here in California.

“Every four years, dedicated athletes come together to compete at the June 5-12 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO.

Sub-company marks this year 12th Annual Day of Giving Where over 2,000 Jersey Mike’s restaurants nationwide will donate their proceeds to a single cause. since the restaurant month of giving Started in 2011, they have been able to raise over $47 million for various local charities. This year, they expect to raise more than $10 million.