Jersey Mikes donates 100% of subscription day sales to Special Olympics

Cincinnati (WXIX) — Jersey Mike’s subscriptions have been asking customers to donate throughout March. special olympics, On Wednesday, the business went a step further by giving 100 percent of its sales to Special Olympics athletes to help them compete.

“Our community comes together,” explains Kimi Price, sub store manager at Blue Ash Crossing Jersey Mike, “sales are through the roof, donations are through the roof.”

The money raised will help pay for the related travel costs USA Games Happening in Orlando this June.

Blair Bartish, Special Olympics Special Events manager, says it’s a big help.

“The fact that we can partner with Jersey Mike is absolutely extraordinary,” Bartish says. “It puts pressure on us to raise all those funds.”

special…