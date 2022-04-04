Jersey new trailer shahid kapoor gets advice from his son

Jersey is “one man’s journey towards the impossible.” And going by the upcoming Bollywood movie’s trailer, it might just be Shahid Kapoor’s best performance in recent times. Shahid plays a father struggling to live upto the expectations of his son in Jersey. Revolving around cricket, Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur as his lady love, who seems to be both his strength and weakness, apart from Pankaj Kapur.
The latest trailer of the sports-drama shows the bond between Shahid and his onscreen son and the latter’s conviction in his father to get through the Indian cricket squad. The failed cricketer in Shahid’s Arjun Talwar gets a new lease of life seeing his son’s confidence in him, and he decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India, even if it meant crossing…
