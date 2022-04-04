Jersey trailer: Shahid Kapoor shows a cricketer’s struggles and grit, fans hope ‘there are no delays in release now’ | Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor shared the new trailer of his upcoming cricket-themed film Jersey on Monday afternoon. The film is a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name and has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original. Jersey is releasing in theatres later this month after a four-month delay due to Covid-19. Fans have shared praise for the film online and also hoped that the film does not face delay in release yet again. Also read: Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey release postponed due to rise in Omicron cases

In the film, Shahid plays a washed out cricketer who tries to find his form and fame once again on the cricket field, egged on by his son. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. The new trailer opens with a montage of Shahid’s strokeplay on…