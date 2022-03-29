Jesper Sciby Falls Into Black Hole After His Career: “My Wife Said: Either Bullets Or Me And Your Daughter” | Vive Le Velo – Long live the Ronde

If you mention the name Jesper Squiby among Flemish cycling enthusiasts, there’s a good chance they immediately think of memorable images from the Tour of Flanders in 1987.

“I had covered 200 kilometers in the attack and saw Koppenberg rise up.” What is that? You can’t drive there, can you?” It was so fast that I can’t cycle anymore”, reminisces in Scibby Vive le Velo, Long Live the Ronde.

“Then that car came from race management and destroyed my bike. The following year they removed Koppenberg from Ronde, which I was really ashamed of.”

Skibby experienced even greater calamity in the 1993 Tiereno, when he crashed heavily in a bunch sprint. “My skull was broken and I had internal bleeding in my brain.”

“That fall I got epilepsy, for which I still take medication. But I eventually won a Tour stage that same year.”