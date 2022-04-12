Jesse Buckley among winners at Olivier Awards

Irish star Jesse Buckley was among the winners of the Olivier Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night, winning Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Sally Bowles in the revival of West End. cabaret,

The Killarney actress appeared overwhelmed with emotion as she received her award at the annual theater ceremony, saying: “It’s a huge privilege to be part of this community, which I consider my family. To welcome me through all those years.” Thanks. It’s just so cute.”

Last month, Buckley was among the Best Supporting Actress nominees for her performance at the Oscars lost daughter,

Another Irish winner at the Olivier Awards was the Irish Baroque Orchestra, which received the award for Outstanding Achievement in Opera at the Royal Albert Hall…