Hollywood stars emulated the carpet for the 2022 Oscars by wearing bright reds.

After two years of hybrid and virtual celebrations due to COVID related restrictions, the red carpet saw the return of fun with bright colors and fashion for both men and women.

Celebrities asked to wear sequins in all the colors of the rainbow, while Irish actors Jesse Buckley and Caitriona Balfe opted for a more understated, ethereal look.

Here are the highlights of the Academy Awards red carpet this year.