The West End musical cabaret proved to be a hot ticket at the Olivier Awards as the show spun out seven watches, which stars Jesse Buckley and Eddie Redmayne.
The revival of the hit show, which transformed the West End’s Playhouse Theater into a Kit Kat club, picked up seven of the 11 awards it nominated for.
It was named Best Musical Revival, while Killarney star Buckley won Best Actress in a Musical for her turn, as Sally Bowles and Redmayne won Best Actor in a Musical for their portrayal of the flamboyant Master Emmys of the Festivals. .
Liza Sadowie won Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her role in the show, while Elliot Levey won Best Supporting Actor in a Musical.
Rebecca Fracknall was nominated for Best Director…
Read Full News