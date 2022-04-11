Jesse Buckley wore Maison Margiela to the 2022 Olivier Awards

Kerry lady Jessie Buckley wears Maison Margiela as she accepts the Best Actress award for a musical cabaret At the Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre.

Taking place at the Royal Albert Hall on 10 April, the 2022 Olivier Awards – which work to honor those who work in professional theater in London – saw many high profile guests including Eddie Redmayne, Hannah Waddingham, Emma Corinne, David Red Saw him walking on the carpet. Harbor and Lily Allen.

Jesse Buckley, winner of Best Actress in a Music Award for “Cabaret at Kit Kat Club” and Eddie Redmayne, winner of Best Actor in a Music Award for “Cabaret at Kit Kat Club.”

Buckley, who recently attended the Oscars while in Erdem, was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Maggie…