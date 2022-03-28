Jessica Chastain: From “The Color of Feelings” to Her First Oscar

This Sunday, March 27, Jessica Chastain took the stage at the Dolby Theater by winning the Best Actress statuette. She has received a priceless prize for her role in the film “In the Eyes of Tammy Faye”, which released on Disney+ on March 23. A feature film directed by Michael Showalter, which tells the fascinating true story of the American queen of televangelism. And in which Jessica Chastain signs the metamorphosis, a moving presentation. If she wins an Oscar for the first time in her career, the American actress has already been nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, in 2011, for “The Color of Feelings”, then for Best Actress in “Zero Darkness”. Thirty”. It is therefore the third appointment that earned him this well-deserved consecration. Jessica Chastain as Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), “Olivia Colman …