Jessica Chastain praises fellow Best Actress nominees

If Jessica Chastain is up, all the nominees for Best Actress will win the coveted honor at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Chastain, who is nominated for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 26, where she shared a glimpse of her fellow nominees before the big day. celebrated and supported them.

The first image was a collage of four other actors in their respective roles.

“Can we take a moment to appreciate these ladies I have the opportunity to join tomorrow with…” Chastain asked.

Jessica Chastain paid tribute to Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz and Olivia Colman. Instagram / Instagram

First, she shared two photos of Nicole Kidman portraying Lucille Ball…