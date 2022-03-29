Jessica Chastain Reveals She’s Inspired By Her ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Character’s Radical Acts Of Love

Jessica Chastain, who won the honour for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in biographical drama, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ at the 94th Academy Awards, shared that in difficult times like the one which the entire world is going through, she feels inspired by her character’s radical acts of love.

The coveted award was presented to her on Sunday night by the legendary actor, Anthony Hopkins. As she accepted the award, Jessica took to the stage to give a speech, broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Jessica Chastain thanked her “brilliant” co-star Andrew Garfield…