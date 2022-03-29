Jessica Chastain shows off Queen Elizabeth at the Oscars in an unexpected way

In a sea of ​​some exquisite white diamond necklaces—Ariana de Bose’s De Beers, Lady Gaga’s Tiffany’s, Zendaya’s Bulgari, Zoe Kravitz’s Quiet—you may have seen something different happening on a Best Actress nominee. And if you’ve analyzed Jessica Chastain’s Gucci earrings on the red hat — or maybe her bracelet, her rings? – You must have thought about those stones. Were they rubies, pink or purple sapphires? Tourmaline rainbow? You would be wrong, but that’s okay. People have done this for centuries. But from now on, when you sometimes see a stone in shades of red or pink or lilac, first ask, could it possibly be a spinel?

If you had inquired about the Gucci high jewelry suit Oscar winner, the answer would have been yes…