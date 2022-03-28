Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress at the Oscars for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Whereas Jessica ChastainLong a name that has been on the awards circuit, the actress finally won big last night when she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her work in Tammy Faye eyes, An Oscar favorite, the film will also receive an award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, something that Chastain is sure to know a lot about for her role as the titular TV evangelist.

Although she has appeared in countless projects over the years, things turned back for Chastain in 2011 when she starred opposite brad pitt In Terrence MalikAcademy Award Nominee, tree of Life, Chastain would also go to the Dolby Theater for the Oscars that year with her hat in the ring for Best Supporting Actress for her work. Servant, Will have to see Chastain back next year…