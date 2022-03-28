Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress award at 2022 Oscars

Jessica Chastain won the Oscar for Best Actress, awarded by presenter Anthony Hopkins.

In her speech, broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Chastain drew large applause and thanked her “brilliant” co-star Andrew Garfield.

“So many people out there feel hopelessness and alone and suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States,” she noted.

“It’s touched many families. It’s touched mine and especially members of the LGBTQ community…we’re faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country with the only goal of further dividing us. There’s violence and hate crimes…in times like this, I think of Tammy and I’m inspired by her radical acts of love.”

Chastain edged out fellow…