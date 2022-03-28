Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress award at Oscars 2022

Jessica Chastain has won the Best Actress Oscar for The Eyes of Tammy Faye at the 2022 Academy Awards.

She was up against Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) and Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers).

Chastain thanked his “visual partner and collaborator, Andrew Garfield, the brilliant Andrew Garfield” and spoke about the hardship of the past few years, suicide awareness, and the law and to discuss hate crimes targeting the LGBTQA+ community. Use your platform.

“At times like these I think of Tammy, and I am inspired by her radical acts of love,” the actor said. “We’ve talked a lot about love tonight. Driven by his compassion, I see it as a guiding principle that drives us forward. For any of you who really do…