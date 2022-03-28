Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress award at Oscars 2022

Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress award at Oscars 2022

Jessica Chastain Officially an Academy Award winner. At Sunday night’s Oscars 2022 ceremony, Chastain chose the best-actress statuette for her performance Tammy Faye eyes, In which she portrayed the titular televangelist, Tammy Faye Bakker.

In his speech, he thanked the director Michael Showalter, co-star Andrew Garfield, and the film’s hair and makeup team, which won itself an Oscar for turning Chastain into Bakker. Then it took a serious turn, noting how we as a culture are “coming out of some tough times that have been filled with a lot of trauma and isolation.”

“Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States,” Chastain continued. “It has touched many families. It has touched mine and especially members of the LGBTQ community……..

Read Full News