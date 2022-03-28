Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress award at Oscars 2022

Jessica Chastain Officially an Academy Award winner. At Sunday night’s Oscars 2022 ceremony, Chastain chose the best-actress statuette for her performance Tammy Faye eyes, In which she portrayed the titular televangelist, Tammy Faye Bakker.

In his speech, he thanked the director Michael Showalter, co-star Andrew Garfield, and the film’s hair and makeup team, which won itself an Oscar for turning Chastain into Bakker. Then it took a serious turn, noting how we as a culture are “coming out of some tough times that have been filled with a lot of trauma and isolation.”

“Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States,” Chastain continued. “It has touched many families. It has touched mine and especially members of the LGBTQ community……..