Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress Oscar

And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to: Jessica ChastainI actress won an Academy Award for her role Tammy Faye Bakker in the cinema Tammy Faye eyesI “It’s an honor.”

Jessica Chastain was summoned Olivia Colman ,lost daughter, Penelope Cruz ,parallel moms, Nicole Kidman ,Being Ricardo) Feather Kristen Stewart ,wigNominated in the Best Actress category.

,thank you very much to the academyJessica begins her speech. She then thanks the many people who have helped her fulfill her dreams. “I probably wouldn’t be here without you.”

The actress also pays tribute to her fellow nominees Olivia, Penelope, Nicole and Kristen. “It’s an honor to be nominated with you.” she continues her speech Crew member Van the Eyes of Tammy Faye to thank.

Actress Tammy Faye also reflects on Bakker’s inspiring story. “His compassion connects us …