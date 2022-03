Jessica Chastain Wins Best Actress Oscar 2022 Like Hollywood Siren

Jessica Chastain during the 2022 Academy Awards, receiving the Oscar for Best Actress. Mike Blake / Reuters

This was his third Oscar nomination. In the eyes of Michael Showalter’s film Tammy Faye, she’s as unrecognizable as a televangelist as an LGBT icon.

American wins Best Actress Oscar on Sunday In the eyes of Tammy Faye and her role as a televangelist with a big heart and outrageous makeup. To receive the sacred award, she took the stage in a stunning bronze and lilac Gucci gown, which was embellished with flowers along the hem. Jessica Chastain and her Gucci dress after receiving the Oscar. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters “We go out…

Read Full News