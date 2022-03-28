Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress Oscar for ‘Tammy Faye’ national entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscars looked kindly at Jessica Chastain.

she won Academy Awards Sunday Night for Best Actress for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” in which she portrays the rise, fall, and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

Chastain emerged as an Oscar favorite at the end of the season, winning an upset at the SAG Awards before adding a Critics’ Choice trophy for a film released six months earlier.

Still, she was scared till that moment.

“I still don’t understand that I’m holding an Oscar,” Chastain said backstage.

Apart from acting, Chastain is one of the producers of the film. He first ran this project for years…