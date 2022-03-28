Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress Oscar. young witness

Jessica Chastain has won an Academy Award for Best Lead Actress for her mascara-laden title role as on-air preaching partner and wife of Christian televangelist Jim Baker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, chronicling the couple’s rise and fall. it shows.

An Oscar win for Chastain, 45, almost unrecognizable in heavy makeup as Tammy Faye Bakker, followed a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance and capped the third Academy Award nomination of her career.

She was previously nominated for a 2012 Oscar for her portrayal of a CIA analyst on the hunt for Osama bin Laden in Zero Dark Thirty and her 2011 supporting role as a Southern socialite in the 1960 racial drama The Help.