Jessica Chastain wins first Oscar of her career for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Jessica Chastain with her statuette for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”.

famous actress Jessica Chastain Tonight he won the first Oscar of his career for his leading role in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”biographical drama directed by Michael Showalter In which he symbolizes the rise and fall of that popular American TV evangelist presenter’s grace.

The award follows two nominations that Chastain received during his career at the Academy Awards: as a supporting actor for “Crossed Stories” in 2011 and for his leading role in “The Darkest Knight” in 2012.

Actress She thanked the film’s director, Michael Showalter, “who inspired creativity and love” and highlighted the role of the hair and makeup team and …