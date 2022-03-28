Jessica Chastain’s lilac Gucci gown photos on the 2022 Oscars red carpet

Updates: Jessica Chastain finally made it to the Oscars red carpet! Tammy Faye eyes The star wore a beautiful lilac purple Gucci gown, which she paired with sparkly statement earrings, multiple rings, and a shimmery makeup look:

Jessica Chastain on the Oscars red carpet. Emma McIntyreGetty Images

abcGetty Images





Original: There’s a chance that Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain won’t walk the Oscars red carpet tonight. Chastain, nominated for her performance as television publicist Tammy Faye Tammy Faye eyesShe is considered at the forefront after her win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

His decision to step out on the carpet relates to the change in…