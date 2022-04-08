Jessica Simpson appears in bikini after losing 45 pounds: “I cried with pride” | people

Jessica Simpson has announced that she has lost 45 kilos for the third time in a few years. On Instagram, the 41-year-old proudly displayed herself in a bikini to show off her new body. She wrote, “I’ve gained and lost 100 pounds three times so I didn’t think this moment could or will ever come, but I’m finally partying in a bikini.” The star in the caption of a photo published on Instagram. “Hard work. Determination. Self love,” she continued. “I cried with pride…