Jessica Simpson finally dares to pose in a bikini again: “I never thought I could do it again” (PHOTOS)

American singer Jessica Simpson proudly poses in a bikini on Instagram. After all, she had to work hard to regain her weight after conception.

Jessica Simpson has shared a candid message in which she admits that she only dares to go out in a bikini now. The well-known singer has three children – daughters Maxwell Drew (9) and Birdie Mae (3), and son Ace Knute (8) – and has gained quite a bit through those pregnancies in recent years.

Selfishness

After working on her body for a long time, she has now come to a point where she dares to show her body with confidence again. « I have gained about 45 kg three times and lost it again. So I never thought I could do this, but I’m finally going on spring break in a bikini!…