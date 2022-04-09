Jessica Simpson flaunts physique in bikini after losing 100 pounds

NewYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica Simpson on Thursday revealed the recipe for getting your body into top shape after embarking on her weight-loss journey.

The 41-year-old singer left little to the imagination in a new Instagram post, showing off her bikini body in a colorful two-piece.

“I’ve gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this might or might be the moment, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ bikinis!!!!!!” simpson captioned Post,

The fashion designer released a list of what it took to get the results she wanted: “Hard work determined self love.”

Jessica Simpson says she chose sobriety because she had stopped listening to her ‘inner voice’, she was ‘lost without him’

The mother of three revealed that she gave “a good proud cry today”.

In recent years,…